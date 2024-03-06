Future Texas Star Quarterback Will Not be in EA College Football 25 Video Game
Texas quarterback Arch Manning according to reports has opted out of being a playable character in EA Sports upcoming installment of its College Football Video Game.
Arch Manning, the nephew of NFL quarterback legends Peyton and Eli Manning, has decided not to be a playable player in the upcoming EA College Football video game. EA Sports hasn't released a college football video game since 2013, which was when former Michigan quarterbackDenard Robinson was on the cover.
Outlets reported that the College Football video game will be released in July of this year and it will feature all 134 FBS schools. EA is offering each player $600 dollars and a copy of the video game so that their name can be used in the game. Since the approval of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) back in 2021, college athletes can now monetize their success outside of their schools by way of endorsements, autography signings and in this case, being in a video game.
Manning was a five-star recruit out of Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana and had a career-record of 33-9 as a starter. The current Texas quarterback stands at 6-foot-4, 212Ibs and has the prototypical attributes and tools to be a star quarterback in the future. The hype around Manning's decision on where he would play college football was highly anticipated, as many thought he would choose Ole Miss, which is where his grandfather (Archie Manning), father (Cooper Manning) and his uncle (Eli Manning) attended. Manning eventually decided to bring his talents to Texas Football after having signed a letter of intent in December of 2022.
The former five-star recruit went into the 2023 season as the third-string quarterback behind Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and former Texas and current Duke pass thrower Maalik Murphy. Manning managed to see the field in 2023, as he made his debut against Texas Tech in a blowout victory and went 2/5 for 30 yards.
Ewers, who led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff this past season, decided to return to Austin, Texas for the 2024 season, which likely pushes back Manning's time of being the full-time starter for the Longhorns.