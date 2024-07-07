Game-by-game predictions for SMU football in 2024
By Austin Lloyd
Oct. 19: at Stanford (W)
We all have a limit, a breaking point, a moment where we put our foot down and shout “enough”, and I think this trip to Stanford will be that moment for the Mustangs.
They’ll be rested some thanks to their second bye, along with having the crucial objective of avoiding a losing record, and the only thing standing in their way will be Stanford, a name that hasn’t had a season exceed four wins since 2018. Oh, and I’d also like to note that the Cardinal don’t have a bye of their own before this, but a road game against far-better rival Notre Dame.
Therefore, I have this week serving as a perfect opportunity for the ol’ Pony Express to get back on track, if you know what I mean.
Oct. 26: at Duke (W)
If we were still talking about a Duke team led by the coach-quarterback duo of Mike Elko and Riley Leonard, I’d have this battle swiftly hurling the Mustangs back down to reality, but with them both gone, I fear the Blue Devils are the only ones in store for that.
Some people don’t seem as convinced, but if you’re one of them, just stop and think for a moment: Duke football became competent the minute those two were in charge; with them now out of the picture, why would the formidability they established on either side of the ball linger?
I can concede that anything’s possible, but let’s be real—logic says they’ll suck, so me saying they’ll at least be bad enough to fall by the hands of a scrappy SMU is, if anything, generous.
Nov. 2: Pittsburgh (W)
I’ll keep this one short, straight, and to the point: Pittsburgh, a program that just suffered its worst season (3-9) in 25 years, has to visit a Mustangs squad that will not only have both an active win streak and a Homecoming atmosphere but will also be playing to clinch a bowl berth. Uh-huh, good luck keeping your smiles up this weekend, Pitt fans.