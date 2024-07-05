Game-by-game predictions for Syracuse football in 2024
By Sam Simonic
Week 1: vs. Ohio (W)
The Ohio Bobcats are a respectable MAC team. Finishing with a 10-3 record last season, and second in the MAC, Ohio had a stellar season. The Bobcats certainly have weapons on both sides of the ball, but let’s not sugarcoat it. Syracuse is simply too talented and should come out swinging at home. While Ohio shouldn’t be an absolute cakewalk, the Orange should steadily take care of business in Week 1.
Week 2: vs. Georgia Tech (W)
This one is interesting considering the two ACC teams meeting this early. Georgia Tech finished just 7-6 on the season in 2023. This record was better than the Orange as the Yellow Jackets also beat Syracuse, 31-22.
Georgia Tech had a challenging schedule facing Ole Miss, Louisville, Miami, UNC, Clemson, and Georgia. Despite barely making a bowl game, Georgia Tech defeated UCF to finish with a winning record. Quarterback Haynes King will return to the Yellow Jackets and running back Jamal Haynes.
These two teams are very close to each other regarding talent and depth. Although, I believe the offseason additions for Syracuse are too much. This one will be closer than most people think, but the Orange will secure their second win at home.
Week 3: vs. Stanford (3-0)
This is where the schedule starts to get fun. In the most unorthodox way imaginable, Syracuse will play a Friday night game against a team located on the other side of the country. Interestingly enough, both of these teams are now in the same conference and coming off bye weeks.
Ultimately, Stanford was one of the worst teams in the Pac-12 last season with a whooping 3-9 record. I have a hard time seeing that record improve in the ACC, and the Orange should easily handle this game.