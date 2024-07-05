Game-by-game predictions for Syracuse football in 2024
By Sam Simonic
Week 10: at Cal (W)
Now with three losses, Syracuse is desperate to get back on the right track and close their season out strong. Heading to Cal is no easy challenge as the Bears retain a lot of talent from last season. Cal also made some noise in the transfer portal and notably has one of the best running backs in the country with Jaydn Ott, who rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023.
Like Georgia Tech, I see this matchup as two very similar teams in a 50-50 game. I like Syracuse to pull through and win following two straight losses.
Week 11: vs. UConn (W)
Outside some of those first few games, this one is a perfect opportunity for the Orange to secure a win regardless of their record. To this point, I have Syracuse at a 7-3 record, and I like that record to improve. UConn has not been a winning football team for a hot minute now, and Syracuse simply has too much talent. The Orange will win in crushing style.
Week 12: vs. Miami (L)
Finally, we get to the much-anticipated meeting between the Syracuse Orange and Miami Hurricanes. This game is undoubtedly the most fascinating game on Syracuse’s schedule for many reasons.
First, the quarterback battle between Kyle McCord and Cam Ward. I like Ward as a better quarterback, but I also think the weapons around him are very strong and better than McCord’s. Under coach Mario Cristobal, Miami’s transfer class has emerged as one of the best. The Hurricanes brought in running back Damien Martinez from Oregon State in addition to Ward.
The team also retains the talent of star wide receiver Xavier Restrepo.
I see Syracuse falling in their last regular season game but in a close one with the Hurricanes.
Overall, I am very optimistic about Syracuse football. The Orange's schedule is very favorable with much room to improve. I love the additions Syracuse made especially in terms of leadership. I predicted Syracuse to finish 8-4, however, the ceiling is 10-2 (with a possible ACC title game appearance) and the floor is 6-6.
As Fran Brown alongside Kyle McCord now navigates this ship, Syracuse seeks real potential and possible ACC title aspirations.