Game-by-game predictions for Temple football in 2024
By Austin Lloyd
Aug. 30: at Oklahoma (L)
Early in my schedule analysis for the SMU Mustangs, I said that games like their home one against Houston Christian are fun because they take zero effort to predict. This is one of those games…but, the opposite way. In other words, this unfortunate start for Temple doesn’t make it any less expected.
Sept. 7: at Navy (L)
At surface level, this matchup appears to put us in kind of a pickle, as over the course of last year, the Midshipmen sucked less than Temple did, yet Temple beat them by two scores when they went head-to-head. However, there are two factors that stand out as being different this time around: Site and schedule placement.
In 2023, the two struggling programs met in Philly with both coming off of bye weeks. This fall, however, has them dueling in Annapolis, and while the Midshipmen will have just destroyed the FCS punching bag that is Bucknell, the Owls will still be limping from the beatdown they suffered in Norman.
It may sound mean, but Temple has done nothing that implies it’s capable of securing a conference road dub (of even this difficulty) when working with circumstances as one-sided as those.
Sept. 14: Coastal Carolina (L)
This is Temple’s home opener, so I’m sure the crowd will bring all the heat it can, but will it be able to crack Coastal Carolina, a name that’s averaged almost 10 wins a season since 2019? No.