Georgia Bulldogs RB room devoid of depth ahead of matchup against Clemson Tigers
By Sam Fariss
Yet another Bulldog is sidelined just days before Georgia's 2024 season kicks off.
Sophomore running back Roderick Robinson II is the latest dog out due to injury. Robinson underwent surgery on his toe which will leave him on the IL for at least a few weeks, if not longer.
Robinson was supposed to be the leading returning rusher from last season but with this sidelining, the Bulldogs may have to rely on running back Branson Robinson.
If Kirby Smart sends Branson Robinson out on the field as Georgia's starting running back against the Clemson Tigers in Week 1, it will be his first in-game action since tearing his patella tendon a year ago.
Just a few months ago, Trevor Etienne, a transfer from Florida, was projected to be the Bulldogs' starting running back but he is facing a one-game suspension for an off-season DUI arrest.
Last season, Roderick Robinson had 24 carries for 196 yards while playing behind Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, who are now both in the NFL.
Walk-on running back Cash Jones is another option for Smart, alongside Branson Robinson, and is now the only RB available who took snaps for the Bulldogs last year.
Branson Robinson, a redshirt sophomore, had a highly impressive freshman year before suffering his patella injury, amassing 330 yards over 66 rushing attempts.
So, unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the running back room is looking a little barren ahead of their season opener.
However, Georgia doesn't lack offensive weapons.
Not only does UGA have Heisman-candidate Carson Beck at quarterback, the team also has Dominic Lovett, Arian Smith, and Dillon Bell at wide receiver as well as Oscar Delp at tight end.
Georgia and Clemson are scheduled to kick of on Aug. 31 at noon ET on ABC.