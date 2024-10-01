Gonzaga set to join the Pac-12: Do the Bulldogs have a football team?
By Sam Fariss
The big news circulating the college basketball world is that the Gonzaga Bulldogs are joining the Pac-12. The Zags are the latest school to join the conference, following Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State.
Most sports fans are familiar with the storied dominance of Gonzaga men's basketball, seemingly replacing UCLA as the powerhouse basketball program in the Pac-12.
However, as the Pac-12 looks to return to a conference with eight schools that have football programs, does the addition of Gonzaga get it one step closer?
Does Gonzaga have a football program?
No. The Gonzaga Bulldogs do not have a Division-I football program.
The last time Gonzaga boasted a football team was in 1941, nearly 100 years ago. The addition of the Bulldogs to the Pac-12 makes them the first school in history to join the conference without a football program.
What DI sports does Gonzaga have?
While the Bulldogs don't have a football program, the athletic department does lay claim to highly talented teams across the board.
Men's athletics:
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Cross country
- Golf
- Rowing
- Soccer
- Tennis
- Track & Field
Women's athletics:
- Basketball
- Cross Country
- Golf
- Rowing
- Soccer
- Tennis
- Track & Field
- Volleyball
How many national titles does Gonzaga have?
Despite popular belief, the Bulldogs have never won a national title in men's basketball. In 2017 and 2021, Gonzaga made it all the way to the National Championship game at the end of March Madness but were bested by North Carolina (2017) and Baylor (2021).
None of the Bulldogs' other Division I programs have won a national title.