Hajj-Malik Williams leads UNLV to win in first start at QB following departure of Matthew Sluka
New UNLV starting quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams had a monster game in his first game as the starter for the Rebels who defeated Fresno State 59-14.
The 6th-year senior had an 81 percent completion percentage going 13/16 for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 119 yards on the ground and accounted for another TD with his legs.
Prior to transferring to UNLV in 2024, Williams spent 5 seasons at the FCS level with the Campbell Camels. During his time there he threw for 8,200 yards and 58 touchdowns.
Williams got the nod to be the guy on Saturday following the sudden announcement earlier this week by Matthew Sluka to enter the transfer portal and redshirt for the remainder of the 2024 season. Sluka’s decision surprised many in the college football world as it was one of the biggest negative effects we have seen with NIL.
While the situation was all-around an unfortunate one and UNLV was left without their starting QB who led them to a 3-0 start, it seems the Rebels have rallied around their new guy. Williams led the offense to their season-high point total thus far against FBS opponents, and in one game he threw for half the amount of TDs that Sluka did in his three games as the starter.
It really is awesome to see a guy like Williams, who spent years at the FCS level, get his shot on the big stage and perform like he did in on Saturday. If he can continue to play at this level and keep leading the Rebels to wins, we could see them in the conversation for receiving the Group of 5 bid for the College Football Playoff.