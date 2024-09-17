Hampton dominates Norfolk State in Battle of the Bay clash
The Battle Of The Bay...The name is synonymous with one of HBCU basketballs' more ferocious hoops rivalries, but the football part of that partnership is pretty intense, too. It's one of the younger football classics in the HBCU football ecosystem of big games and grand traditions, but it's definitely been just as compelling as some of its counterparts.
This year saw the Hampton University Pirates out of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) beat their peninsula rivals from across the Chesapeake Bay, the Norfolk State University Spartans out of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), by the score of 37-7. Saturday Blitz takes a closer look at this year's game, and what's next for both the Spartans and Pirates going forward.
Diverse rushing attack proves to be too much for the Spartans
Both Hampton and Norfolk State came into this year's edition of the Battle Of The Bay with running games that have been pretty formidable to deal with for good stretches of the early part of this season.
The Pirates Zone Read rushing scheme carried the day in this year's classic, with QB Christopher Zellous and RB Tymere Robinson rushed for 2 touchdowns a piece.
The Norfolk State defense found themselves on the wrong end of long and punishing offensive drives, often with a scoreboard result at the end of it. The Pirates were also pretty effective through the air, with Zellous also passing for 185 yards.
The Pirate Defense proves to be too much for the NSU Offense
In a game where both offenses have relied on robust run games to set up everything else, the Hampton Pirate defense made a pretty big statement against their MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) foe.
The Pirates' defensive front made things miserable for the Spartan rushing attack all game. How miserable? Norfolk State was only able to muster a game total of 104 total yards from scrimmage.
To say that the Pirate defense was smothering in this game, would be an understatement.
The stout defensive performance against the run bodes well for Hampton as they enter some high-profile games going into conference play, including a showdown with arguably the best rushing attack on all of HBCU football in the Howard Bison.
What's next for Hampton and Norfolk State?
The 2024 Battle Of The Bay has left both the Hampton and Norfolk State football programs going into two distinctly opposite trajectories.
The Pirates' strong early season performances have set a tone that may prove to be extremely beneficial for them as they approach conference play in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). Next will be a showdown with rival Howard University this weekend in Washington, D.C. in the Truth & Service Classic.
The prognosis for Norfolk State football is a bit less certain with the loss. The run defense woes in the Spartans defensive scheme are a cause for concern as the team approaches what looks to be a treacherous conference slate in the MEAC.
Norfolk State will need to get a lot better on that side of the ball to become a factor in league play. The path of both teams will be interesting to follow as the season rolls along.
Stay Tuned to the Saturday Blitz platform for further continuing coverage of HBCU Football at the FCS and NCAA Division II level!