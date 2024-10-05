Hit to Grayson McCall silences crowd as quarterback lies motionless on the field
By Sam Fariss
The NC State Wolfpack announced that quarterback Grayson McCall would make his return as the starting QB against Wake Forest after missing a few weeks with an undisclosed injury.
Just a few minutes into the matchup, McCall took a hit to his head, went down, and stayed down. Almost immediately, the entire medical staff was on the field, attending to McCall, and the Wolfpack sideline had taken a knee.
McCall was taken down hard, his helmet coming off of his head, and appeared to be lying motionless after the hit. The quarterback has suffered multiple injuries throughout his collegiate career but this hit and subsequent timeout silenced the crowd and both sidelines.
After no targeting was called on the play, fans across the country screamed that it should have been called on at least a handful of Wake players. Just moments later, the play was under official review and a double targeting penalty was called. Then, it was reversed once again, somehow, there was no targeting called.
Before McCall was carted off the field, fans were able to see their quarterback moving, a hopeful and positive sign from the player. McCall completed 3 of his 5 pass attempts for 42 yards and ran for an additional 9 yards on the ground before the hit took him down. Wake Forest led 3-0 when the quarterback exited the game.
This is the latest injury that has brought college football fans to a standstill and was truly a harrowing moment in the game. Never forget that these players are people too and that their health and well-being should come first.