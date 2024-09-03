How much is Mike Norvell's buyout at Florida State?
Fresh off his best season as a college football coach, Mike Norvell set the bar a little too high for himself and Florida State in 2024.
The Seminoles began the 2024 season ranked No. 10 in the country and it made sense because they finished the 2023 campaign with a 13-1 record. There was even some controversy surrounding the fact that 13-0 Florida State didn't make the College Football Playoff based on star quarterback Jordan Travis suffering a season-ending injury.
But that didn't matter much as the Seminoles got clobbered by Georgia in the Orange Bowl anyway.
As you could imagine, though, everyone surrounding the program was excited about the future of Florida State football under Norvell who had gone 23-4 over the past two seasons after a shaky 8-13 start to his tenure in 2020 and 2021. The excitement was so palpable, in fact, that the athletic department signed him to an extension through 2031 and you wouldn't have been able to find many fans who disagreed with the move.
Fast forward to Monday night of Week 1 and that has all changed.
Florida State just dropped its second game of the season after losing to Georgia Tech in Ireland in Week 0 and both contests were against opponents that were "supposed to be" sure wins.
Now, fans are scrambling to figure out what Norvell's buyout situation is.
What would it cost FSU to buy out Mike Norvell's contract?
Well, according to that new contract, Norvell's buyout in 2024 would be $6 million and then it decreases every year after. In 2025, the buyout drops to $4 million, then $3 million in 2026, $2 million in 2027 and then down to $1 million in 2029 before being $0 in 2030 and 2031.
So, if you're a Florida State football fan, you can rest easy because this is a relatively tame buyout compared to the previous head coach, Willie Taggart, who got a $17 million payday for his 2019 firing.