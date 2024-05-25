How will 5-star WR Micah Hudson perform with Texas Tech football?
Texas Tech football will enter its third season under the leadership of head coach Joey McGuire in 2024. The Red Raiders finished last season with a 7-6 record that also included a victory in the Independence Bowl against California.
As the Red Raiders aim to build off of a seven-win campaign, the program signed perhaps the best prospect in program history by signing five-star recruit wide receiver Micah Hudson. Can he thrive at Texas Tech?
Hudson attended Lake Belton High School in Temple, Texas, and was a dual sport athlete. The 18-year-old pass catcher also participated in basketball and track and field while in high school. Hudson ran an impressive 11.54 in the 100-meter relay (11th in school history) and a 23.26 time in the 200 meters (seventh in school history) as a freshman, respectively.
On the football field, Hudson eclipsed over 1,000 receiving yards across his junior and senior seasons. Across his junior and senior campaigns, Hudson averaged 19 yards per catch and tallied a total of 32 reception touchdowns.
Hudson signed with the Red Raiders in December of 2023 and enrolled in January after having official/unofficial visits with Texas and Texas A&M. The Red Raiders having signed Hudson is both historic and surprising, to say the least. Texas Tech isn't like the recruiting juggernauts such as Texas and Texas A&M, but Hudson committing to McGuire's team surely will bolster offensive coordinator Zach Kittley's offensive scheme.
Furthermore, the Red Raiders never had a five-star recruit committed to the program in the modern recruiting era, respectively.
The 18-year-old wideout stands at 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, and is as dynamic as they come. Hudson is accredited for his vertical line speed and run-after-catch playmaking abilities. Additionally, Hudson can be utilized in the slot and can perform slick cutbacks to shake off defenders. Hudson also played at the running back position at Lake Belton, as he garnered 1,243 total rushing yards throughout four seasons with a combined average of 6.8 yards per carry across the last three seasons.
The Red Raiders run a heavy-passing attack under Kittley and there is no doubt that Hudson has the potential to immediately thrive in the offense. The Red Raiders will be without 2023 leading wideout Xavier White since he departed for the NFL (Indianapolis Colts). However, Texas Tech football will have former Washington State receiver Josh Kelly (61 catches, 923 reception yards) and former Florida Gators wideout Caleb Douglas (if he can stay healthy) in 2024.
Hudson can quickly establish himself as the lead pass-catcher and main target for quarterback Behren Morton as he enters his first season as a full-time starter.
Morton took over the starting quarterback job after former Texas Tech and current Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough suffered a fibula injury in Week 4. Morton tossed for 1,754 passing yards while completing 62.1% of his passes, respectively. As Morton embarks on a full offseason as a full-time starter, Hudson's development and production will rely on Morton's ability to spread the ball effectively.
Unfortunately, outlets reported that Hudson missed spring practice and underwent a procedure to fix a knee issue he suffered while at Lake Belton. The Red Raiders fully expect the five-star recruit to be ready to go against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Aug. 31.