Hurricane Helene tracker: Which college football games have been affected by the storm?
By Sam Fariss
Hurricane Helene has recorded wind gusts up to 115 miles per hour as it races towards the southern parts of Florida and the states above. Currently classified as a Category 2 storm, Helene is a few hundred miles south of Tampa and traveling around 15 mph north.
As Helene's path, category, and destruction progresses, college football games are just one of the many things that may be disturbed by the storm.
Saturday Blitz will stay on top of all game cancellations, postponements, and updates as the storm travels toward the United States.
To stay up to date on all things Hurricane Helene, visit The Weather Channel for a live tracker of the storm.
Games in Hurricane Helene's path
- Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami – Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Colorado at UCF – Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Georgia Southern at Georgia State – Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Louisiana Tech at FIU – Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. ET
- Wagner at FAU – Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. ET
- Stanford at No. 17 Clemson – Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. ET
When the hurricane is projected to hit the state of Florida, the storm is expected to be upgraded to a Category 3 and could even strengthen to a Cat 4 before landfall.