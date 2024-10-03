If Heisman voting was today, this dynamic player would win it
The Heisman Trophy is college football's most coveted award given to the nation's best player any given season. The 2024 campaign is brimmed with strong candidates such as Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Miami quarterback Cam Ward, and Colorado two-way star (CB/WR) Travis Hunter.
However, there is a strong case to be made that Alabama star quarterback Jalen Milroe would take home the Heisman Trophy if voting took place today.
Milroe's rise as one of the premier players in the country is uncanny and unprecedented. The current Crimson Tide quarterback was the successor to former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who is arguably the greatest quarterback in Alabama history.
In fact, Young is the only quarterback in Crimson Tide history to win the award (2021). Milroe had big shoes to fill, and at the beginning of the 2023 season, Milroe didn't have the greatest start.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound, dual-threat quarterback played poorly in a Week 2 matchup against Texas and was benched in the following game against South Florida in which Alabama managed to barely squeak by.
Milroe eventually earned his starting job back and led the Crimson Tide to eleven consecutive victories which included a win over the then back-to-back National Champions Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game.
Milroe looked more confident and comfortable as the season went on, and due to his improvement, the Crimson Tide earned a bid in the College Football Playoff (eight overall appearances, most by any other program since the Playoff's inception in 2014).
Moreover, Milroe's high level of play continued to bleed into this season, as he has tossed for 10 touchdowns, 964 total yards, and only one interception. Furthermore, Milroe led the Tide in a thrilling victory over the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend. The Texas native threw for 374 yards and completed 81.8 percent of his passes against a stout Bulldogs defense.
Yes, there are other convincing candidates at the moment, but Milroe just had a prolific outing in arguably the best game of the season and currently has the Tide as the No.1 ranked team in the country.
As of now, Milroe has a strong case to be the second quarterback in Alabama's history to take home the Heisman.