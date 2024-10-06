In the rematch of the National Championship, UW walked away with the redemption win
By Sam Fariss
Last season, the Washington Huskies were trampled by the Michigan Wolverines in the National Championship game. This season, with the Huskies as a Big Ten team, Washington welcomed Michigan to Seattle for a chance at redemption.
In a game that came down to the last few possessions, both defenses held strong as the offenses tried with all of their might to put just a few more points on the board.
By the end of four quarters, the redemption story line was completed as transfer quarterback Will Rogers under new head coach Jedd Fisch took down the Wolverines.
"They're a Big Ten team now," said Todd Blackledge, the game analyst for NBC.
The Huskies, who Blackledge was referring to, improved to 2-1 in Big Ten play with the win over Michigan, equalling the Wolverines' record in conference games. Earlier this season, Washington bested Northwestern before falling to Rutgers while Michigan beat USC and Minnesota in back-to-back weeks.
"I feel so good for the University of Washington," Fisch said. "For our team and last year's team, I think we got some redemption.
Rogers, who referred to himself as just a kid from a small town in Mississippi after the game, was seemingly overwhelmed by excitement, joy, and disbelief about the victory. Meanwhile, the Washington crowd was leaping over security and boundaries to celebrate with their quarterback and their team.
The Huskies celebrated their 27-17 victory over the Wolverines and sent Michigan packing, all the way back to Ann Arbor.
Next week, Washington has to visit the Iowa Hawkeyes who will be coming off a beating by the Ohio State Buckeyes as Michigan gets to take a bye week to ice its wounds from the loss.