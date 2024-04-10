Iowa football catches nasty stray from Triple-A baseball team
Life as an Iowa football fan has to be a mixed bag.
On one hand, you cheer for one of the best defenses in the country every year and you've been thriving in the Big Ten West for years, but now that the conference is adding four teams, that can no longer be the case. The Hawkeyes will have to finish top two in the entire conference in order to make the title game now.
On the other hand, you cheer for one of the worst offenses in the country annually. Fortunately, that could be changing with Brian Ferentz finally gone.
That hasn't stopped the inevitable trolling that has come from opposing fans and even other teams.
But I bet Iowa fans never expected to log onto Twitter on Wednesday morning to see a Triple-A baseball team taking a shot at their football program. That's exactly what happened though as the Durham Bulls (a Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) scored 28 runs in a win on Tuesday and took no time trolling Iowa over it.
I mean, this is some incredible work from the intern running the Bulls' Twitter account. Iowa has been the butt of way too many offense-related jokes over the past few years, but this one is up there as one of the best.
The best part about this whole tweet is that a Triple-A baseball team in North Carolina scored 28 runs and won by 18 and one of their social media intern's first thoughts was: "Wow, this is a chance to dunk on Iowa football."
Well done, Durham Bulls social media intern. Now demand a raise.