Iowa football is Iowa football is Iowa football: Hawkeyes punt, miss, and struggle on offense
By Sam Fariss
With no head coach on the sideline and a (tampered with) quarterback slinging the ball, Iowa Hawkeye football is officially back.
One of the lowest-scoring yet highly respected teams in the nation, the Hawkeyes are best known for their talented punters and immovable defensive line.
In Iowa's season opener against the Illinois State Redbirds, it looked like the Hawkeyes were making sure that tradition lived on.
Iowa's first six drives were... less than perfect:
- 3 plays, 4 yards, punt
- 3 plays, 5 yards, punt
- 4 plays, 6 yards, field goal
- 6 plays, 16 yards, punt
- 7 plays, 30 yards, turnover
- 6 plays, 17 yards, punt
The only points on the board, a field goal in the first quarter, came after the Hawkeyes picked up a fumble in their own territory and started with the ball on the 29-yard line.
Quarterback Cad McNamara went 8 for 16 through the air for a minimal 74 yards and 0 touchdowns in the first half.
While head coach Kirk Ferentz is suspended, just for the season opener, due to illegal tampering with McNamara, it seems like the Hawkeyes are sticking to their usual game plan.
Ferentz will return for Iowa's second game of the season when the Hawkeyes host in-state rival Iowa State.