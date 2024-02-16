Is Shedeur Sanders worthy of being on NCAA Football 25 cover?
Thursday was a big day for college football fans. Not only was the EA Sports NCAA Football video game confirmed as coming out this summer, but it also released a teaser that caught everyone's attention with the full reveal coming in May.
Everyone was excited about the news because it was supposed to come out before the 2023 season but delays in contractual aspects and likely development kept it from releasing.
Instead, the game was rumored to be a summer of 2024 release and that was confirmed on Thursday via social media as EA Sports released the teaser.
With the release of the teaser and the news that it'll absolutely be coming out this summer, fans got to wonder about who the highest-rated players would be and who might just be on the first cover since that 2014 version of the game which featured Michigan's Denard Robinson.
Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports believes it'll be between two guys: JJ McCarthy and Shedeur Sanders.
McCarthy just won a national title with Michigan and will likely be one of the top quarterbacks chosen in the 2024 NFL Draft so he would make sense, but if it's a current player, is Sanders truly worthy of that high honor of being a cover athlete?
My answer: yes.
Although Colorado didn't make a bowl game last season after a red-hot start which saw the Buffaloes even jump into the AP Top 25, it did improve vastly on offense with him under center and he put up some video game-like numbers. Colorado should be a lot better this upcoming season and with more pieces around him, he should be able to contend for the Heisman Trophy.
Sanders is also one of the hottest names in the sport right now. It wouldn't be a complete shock if he made the cover, but he also has a teammate worthy of that same recognition: Travis Hunter.
Maybe we'll see the first-ever dual-athlete cover with teammates on it.