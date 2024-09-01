Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels are on a mission
The Ole Miss Rebels and quarterback Jaxson Dart are on a mission. The Rebels demolished Furman in their season opener 76-0 on Saturday.
Ole Miss, the 6th ranked team in the country, is poised to make the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff this season.
Dart had a highly efficient day slinging the football. The senior dual-threat quarterback tossed for 418 yards and 5 touchdowns while having completed 22/27 (81%) of his passes, respectively.
The former USC quarterback also added a rushing touchdown along with having averaged 4.5 per carry on six rushing attempts. In fact, Dart's accredited touchdowns and passing yardage all came in the first half.
The No. 6 Rebels finished the game with 772 total yards of offense, but 502 of those yards came in the first half. On the ground, Mississippi-native rusher Matt Jones led all halfbacks with 68 yards and two touchdowns.
The Ole Miss offense was having themselves a field day out there, as the program looks to build off of its first 11-win season in program history in 2023.
Furthermore, the Rebels defense only allowed the Paladins to cross midfield four times throughout the entire game.
Furman could only accumulate 172 yards of total offense and seven first downs against an Ole Miss defense that features transfer defensive linemen Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen, and linebacker Chris Paul Jr.
The Rebels are primed and ready to make a legitimate run in the SEC and the College Football Playoff. Dart should be mentioned in the Heisman race as the season progresses and the Rebels eventual showdown against No. 1 Georgia (Nov. 9) will be highly anticipated.