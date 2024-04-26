JJ McCarthy: Grading the Minnesota Vikings' No. 10 pick in 2024 NFL Draft
Jim Harbaugh had been lobbying for JJ McCarthy heavily throughout the 2024 NFL Draft process and many expected him to be one of the top three quarterbacks chosen, but he saw four selected before him on Thursday night.
Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye all went top three overall and then Michael Penix Jr. was selected No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in a shocking move.
That left McCarthy still on the board at No. 10 overall as the Minnesota Vikings traded up for him. This was an expected move by Minnesota if McCarthy was still on the board because they just lost Kirk Cousins this offseason and their quarterback room was a little desolate with Sam Darnold and Jaren Hall as the top two options.
McCarthy had a heck of a three-year career with Michigan as a former blue-chip prospect. He passed for over 6,200 yards and 49 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, leading the Wolverines to their first national title in over 25 years. He didn't lose a regular-season game as a starter in his final two seasons with the program and was just a winner. He's a solid talent.
Do I see him as a franchise-level quarterback? I'm still hesitant to say that.
Grading the JJ McCarthy pick
McCarthy was one of the best quarterbacks in Michigan history and he's a proven winner who has an impressive arm and mobility, but he didn't quite get to showcase his arm talent enough with the Wolverines who relied heavily on the run. That's my only concern.
Decent pick, but I don't think he's a starter just yet.
Grade: B