Kirby Smart takes rightful place as highest-paid coach in college football
You would think that a 94-16 record, three conference titles, six division titles, and two national championships would've been enough to make Kirby Smart the highest-paid coach in college football. But that wasn't the case.
Until Thursday.
Before Thursday's extension, per reports, Smart was the second-highest-paid coach in the country behind only Clemson's Dabo Swinney.
Now he's No. 1 where he belongs.
Smart's previous deal ran through 2031 but now his contract runs through 2033 and he'll be making a whopping $13 million per year. He's the highest-paid coach in the sport by about $1.5 million per year over Swinney and he could make over $1.5 million more based on bonuses.
If you do the math, Smart is making over $1 million per month. That's about $36,000 per day. Insane how much money he's making, but to be the highest-paid coach in the sport, that's what the rate is.
And Smart deserves it.
As mentioned before, he's compiled a 94-16 record with a 56-9 mark in SEC play and he has six division titles, three conference titles, and two national championships to his name. He's also an impressive 9-2 in bowl games and has won seven straight (including two national title games). Smart is not afraid of the big moment and there's an argument to be made that he should've made the playoff last season along with Alabama after going 12-1 and 8-0 in SEC play.
Smart has turned Georgia from the program that was "almost there" under Mark Richt to a perennial national title contender and powerhouse. He's worth every single penny.