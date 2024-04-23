Kyle Ford shares wild message after transferring back to USC football
Kyle Ford hasn't made too many friends in the UCLA-USC football rivalry.
Following the first four years of his career at USC, Ford decided to hit the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season and he committed to crosstown rival UCLA. It was one of those moves that seemed to have burned bridges because Trojans just don't flip to UCLA like that. That's like if a Duke basketball player transferred to North Carolina. It's just a no-no.
The former five-star just wanted a fresh start and he got it with Chip Kelly and the Bruins in his fifth year of college football, catching 22 passes (a career-high) for 236 yards and a touchdown.
While his numbers didn't light the world on fire, it was a good step in the right direction with plans to come back for a sixth season. But he opted to find a new home once again and on Tuesday, he re-committed to USC with one of the wildest commitment messages that I can remember.
"My fault I was trippin."
Surely UCLA fans aren't going to like that message, but these are the kinds of things you'd rather see from a recruit rather than a Notes app message constructed with parental and guardian supervision. This is real and we should applaud Ford for that.
OK, if you're a UCLA fan, you can be mad. This wouldn't make me happy if a rival player transferred to my school only to transfer back the next year and say, "My bad, I was trippin'."
Ford will look to end his career on a high note after a rather disappointing first five years. Maybe this moment of clarity will rejuvenate his career.