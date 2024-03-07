Lane Kiffin offers to be in EA Sports College Football 25 for free
Lane Kiffin said he would take part in EA Sports College Footbal 25 and that he wouldn't even need to get paid.
Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin is one of the most hip dudes in all of college football and he proved it again this week when he told Andy Staples of On3.com that he'd allow EA Sports to put him in College Football 25 for free.
EA Sports reported this week that over 10,000 college football players have confirmed their status in the game, accepting the NIL deal offered by the gaming company of $600 and a copy of the game.
However, head coaches aren't in the game. That will be one difference from Madden, even though Bill Belichick has famously never allowed his name, image, and likeness to be used in the game.
Lane Kiffin doesn't have any such qualms though. He's willing to do it for free, in part because of the potential recruiting benefits it could bring Ole Miss football.
“I would just let them do it," Kiffin said via On3. "The kids like to play it. When they’re picking the team, you would want recruits to play with the coach. My brain thinks about ‘What would help in recruiting?’ If you did pay me for that, I wouldn’t want it. I’d want you to put it into our NIL.”
Kiffin has been a brilliant recruiter in the transfer portal era, just look at the classes he's been able to sign as the Ole Miss football head coach.
The Rebels have the No.1 top transfer portal class in 2024 and while the high school recruiting of Ole Miss football isn't on par with the likes of Georgia, Alabama, or LSU, it's trending up because of Kiffin, and as long as he's around, the Rebels won't have any problems attracting talent.
Idea like this are the reason why. He just gets it.