Last minute thoughts on Florida State vs Georgia Tech
By Sam Simonic
The long wait is over. College football fanatics can rejoice at the sight of a new season. It all begins at the vintage landmark of Dublin, Ireland, where the Week 0 kickoff will be held.
After a thrilling and dramatic conclusion to the 2023 regular season the Florida State Seminoles now look to draw new lines towards a CFP appearance. Meanwhile, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets look to surprise the vast majority of fans nationwide.
Ladies and gentlemen, here we are. In regards to the randomness of Week 0 and its lacking slate of FBS teams, the official start to the season is upon us. Sit back, relax, and let’s enjoy the show…
When: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 12:00 noon EST, 9 a.m. PST
Where: Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
TV: ESPN
Spread: - 10.5 FSU
O/U: 55.5
The first thing that pops out is the dreadful sight of the noon start and for those on the West Coast an early morning kickoff. You better get to bed early and have that coffee brewing even earlier.
In all seriousness, for easily the best game of the Week 0 slate it stinks to have it so early. On the bright side, this makes the wait shorter.
When I saw this game headlined I immediately thought about what is at stake for both teams. For Florida State this game is monumental.
Following the controversial committee decision that left the undefeated 2023 Noles out of the Playoffs, there was not much willingness to compete in the Orange Bowl against Georgia.
As a result, the remains of Mike Norvell’s diminished squad were pounded into defeat as the Dawgs defeated FSU 63-3.
It was an ugly sight for all college football followers, but especially those intertwined with Tallahassee football. Many saw the final chapter of the 2023 season as fuel for the upcoming season, and that is what Coach Norvell seeks in Dublin.
This is not the start of the 2024 season, but a continuation of the disastrous events that unfolded before our eyes last year.
In addition to all of this, Florida State had lost much of its 2023 talent to the NFL including star quarterback Jordan Travis, along with Keon Coleman, Trey Benson, and many others. FSU had a total of 10 draft picks, good for the third-most in the country.
While there is much unfamiliarity to the Noles as a whole, there is also belief in the offseason moves Coach Norvell made.
Florida State made its presence known in the transfer portal, most notably acquiring the likes of former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. As a former ACC quarterback, many know the talent Uiagalelei brings to the table.
Last season, Uiagalelei threw for 2,638 yards and 22 touchdowns with only 7 interceptions.
DJ Uiagalelei certainly fills the void of Jordan Travis in this offense along with transfers Roydell Williams (RB) and Malik Benson (WR) both from Alabama. This should make for an explosive offense if everything stays up to par.
Given that the offense was Florida State’s bread and butter last season, this unit must get out to the right start. DJ Uiagalelei has had his share of struggles in the past, certainly dating back to ACC play.
Along with a completely different depth chart from last season, the Noles’ offense will be a question mark.
However, on the other end of this is a team that has much continuity and increased success. Do not let the 7-6 record fool you, this team was solid and finished last year on a strong note. The Yellow Jackets took to their first bowl game since 2018 and defeated UCF 30-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl.
There is much optimism in this program due to the offense that returns starting quarterback Haynes King along with running back Jamal Haynes. King transferred out of Texas A&M two seasons ago and has become a sensation behind center.
In 2023 King compiled 2,842 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 737 rushing yards with 10 rushing touchdowns. He is a dual threat that can get it done through the air or on the ground.
Running back Jamal Haynes was the other offensive star who tallied 1,059 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets’ question mark comes on the defensive side of the ball. In 2023 this unit ranked 120th in total defense. Georgia Tech hired a new defensive coordinator, Tyler Santucci, from Duke. Georgia Tech will also return seven starters on defense.
Having said all of this, I am very optimistic for both teams. I believe Florida State has flown under the radar since the brutal end of last season.
Subsequently, Georgia Tech has been underrated. Like many, I would love to believe this would be a high-scoring affair, but I cannot see that being the case. Therefore, I would take the under for O/U 55.5 total points.
The similarities are vast, though I still give Florida State the edge in terms of raw talent. Georgia Tech can certainly compete and give FSU some problems; likewise, some people might be surprised by how close this one may be.
I love the quarterback matchup and hope to see the ball aired out a bit. However, I doubt we will see that much and could see this turning into a ground game.
Ultimately, if you asked for my unbiased prediction I would say Florida State wins, 27-20. I am curious to see how Florida State pans out offensively and what DJ Uiagalelei shows in his first game.
Regardless, we can all fasten our seat belts and enjoy the ride that is to come…