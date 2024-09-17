Legendary Pitt Panther Joe Schmidt passed away but No. 65's legacy lives on
By Sam Fariss
An All-American, a Hall of Famer, a Pro Bowler, a Panther, and a Lion. The beloved and legendary Joe Schmidt passed away on Sept. 11, 2024, at the age of 92.
Schmidt played for the Pittsburgh Panthers in the early 1950s and earned the status of first-team All-American and first-team All-Eastern in 1952. After his collegiate career came to an end, Schmidt was selected 85th overall in the 1953 NFL Draft.
While his jersey No. 65 may be retired by the Panthers and even though he entered the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000, his career after Pittsburgh was even more extraordinary. The Detroit Lions drafted Schmidt in '52 and the rest was history, both for the player and the NFL organization.
Over his 13-year playing career for the Lions, Schmidt earned just about every possible award. The linebacker helped lead Detroit to two NFL Championships (1953 & 1957) and was a 10-time Pro Bowl, earning first-team All-Pro honors eight times and second-team All-Pro the other two years.
Since his retirement, the Lions retired his jersey No. 56 and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973. He was named to the NFL's 1950s All-Decade Team and. the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. Schmidt is a member of the Pride of the Lions club, was named as a Detroit Lions All-Time Team member, and was named to the Lions' 75th Anniversary Team.
Following his passing, both the Hall of Fame and the Lions paid tribute to his legacy in the league.
Following his playing career, Schmidt became Detroit's linebackers coach in 1966 and was the head coach of the Lions from 1967 until 1972.
Schmidt was a legend both on the field and on the sidelines. The Lions, the Panthers, and the entire football community will never forget the impact left behind by his legacy.