Looking forward to MEAC conference play this weekend
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference officially starts league play this weekend, though there's only a single actual conference game on the schedule. There are, however, some pretty interesting out-of-conference games whose outcomes will go a long way to fleshing out the MEAC pecking order once the bulk of league play starts in earnest in a week or two.
The Ivy League and the Coastal Athletic Association are the conferences on deck for MEAC competition this weekend, with Campbell (CAA), Princeton (Ivy League), Stony Brook (CAA), and North Carolina A&T (CAA) all seeing action against conference competition on Saturday. Here's the complete line-up of games for MEAC squads on September 28th.
Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central - 3 p.m. ET, Indianapolis, Ind.
The 40th annual Circle City Classic in Indianapolis is home for the lone Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference league game this weekend.
The North Carolina Central Eagles, led by the prolific duo of QB Walker Harris and RB J'Mari Taylor, look to build upon their demolition of rival North Carolina A&T last weekend. Norfolk State welcomes back QB Otto Khuns in hopes of re-establishing an offensive identity going into conference play.
Morgan State vs. Stony Brook - 3:30 p.m. ET, Stony Brook, NY
One of the best defensive units in all of FCS football takes its act on the road to another Coastal Athletic Association opponent in Stony Brook. The Sea Wolves are 3-1 on the season and may be the most formidable offensive FCS team the Bears have faced to this point in the season.
The question is whether Morgan State can generate enough offensively to keep Stony Brook honest, and the Bears' defense fresh and rested. Morgan State QB Tajh Smith will be central to those efforts if Morgan wants to leave the Empire State with a win.
Howard vs. Princeton - 3 p.m. ET, Princeton, NJ
The Howard Bison is another MEAC team that's looking to right the ship on the road. Howard travels to New Jersey to take on the Princeton Tigers out of the Ivy League.
The Tigers are looking for their first win of the season at home against the Bison, while Howard looks to regain some offensive momentum to start the last leg of their out-of-conference schedule. RBs Eden James and Jarett Hunter will figure huge in Bison aspirations for a win on the road.
South Carolina State vs. North Carolina A&T - 6 p.m. ET, Orangeburg, SC
North Carolina A&T's road trip from Hades continues with another visit to the home field of another traditional and heated former MEAC rival the South Carolina State Bulldogs. First-year head coach Chennis Berry has the Bulldogs primed to surprise as the MEAC conference schedule progresses.
QB Eric Phoenix and RB Deondra Duhart are two holdovers from Berry's Division II dynasty days at Benedict College (SIAC) that will be a major factor in the Bulldogs' challenge for a league title and a possible return to the Celebration Bowl.
This weekend's lineup of MEAC games all look compelling and should provide fans with a good deal of excitement. Stay tuned to Saturday Blitz for continuing coverage of HBCU football at the NCAA FCS and Division II level.