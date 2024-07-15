LSU’s Brian Kelly bombarded with questions about Texas Longhorns at SEC media days
By Sam Fariss
The second man to walk up to the podium on Day 1 of the SEC media days was LSU’s head coach Brian Kelly.
Kelly is entering his third year as the Tigers’ head coach and is coming off a season with Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.
LSU finished the 2023 season at 10-3 overall and landed 3rd in the SEC East.
The Tigers defeated Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri, Arkansas, and Auburn in conference play. They shut out Army in a 62-0 win and defeated Wisconsin 35-32 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Media members obviously asked Kelly about last season and what’s to come this year.
However, the focus during Kelly’s time at the podium was somewhat surprisingly on the entrance of the Texas Longhorns into the SEC.
“I want to welcome Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC, making this, in my opinion, the premier conference,” Kelly said.
Almost immediately, Kelly fielded back-to-back-to-back questions from Texas media outlets, repeatedly asking for his thoughts on the Longhorn program.
“Texas certainly has the ability to compete for an SEC Championship,” he said.
During this offseason, Kelly poached defensive line coach Bo Davis from the Texas staff and spoke about the sales pitch it took to bring him to Baton Rouge.
“The sales pitch was certainly his opportunity to rebuild the pride and tradition of LSU's defensive line,” Kelly said. “There is a great and rich tradition of LSU football. I think that had something to do with it, he wanted to be the architect of bringing that back.”