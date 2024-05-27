Madden Iamaleava is a game-changing commit for UCLA football
UCLA football picked up a massive commitment over the weekend that could change the trajectory of the program under new head coach DeShaun Foster.
That's right, the new head coach found his quarterback of the future: Madden Iamaleava.
On May 25, the top-150 recruit from Downey, Calif., picked UCLA over the likes of Arizona, Auburn, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Washington. He had a slew of impressive offers, but decided to take a chance with a new head coach and a program headed to a new conference in 2024.
If the name sounds familiar, it's not just because you've played Madden before, but he's the younger brother of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava. That's what makes this commitment to UCLA even more impressive because Foster wrestled Iamaleava away from his brother's school in the SEC.
Looking at the depth chart, Justyn Martin could be the starter as a junior in 2025 after Ethan Garbers leaves or he could find himself in a battle for the starting job with Iamaleava. That had to have been a driving force in this commitment: the position will be wide open next year.
Iamaleava had plenty of interest, as previously stated, and he's ranked the No. 105 prospect and 11th-best quarterback in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's going to make some noise in the quarterback room right away.
If you're a UCLA fan, you have to love the energy that Foster is bringing to recruiting and also the fact that he's found his quarterback of the future.