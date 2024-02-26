Marvin Harrison Jr. will forgo NFL Combine, won't hire an agent
Ohio State star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr will not participate in the upcoming NFL Combine and will not have an agent. Harrison Jr, the son of hall of fame wideout Marvin Harrison, is regarded as the best receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft in April.
What does this mean for the projected top-five pick in this years draft?
Harrison Jr. had a solid 2023 campaign with the Buckeyes. In 2023, Harrison Jr. tallied 1,211 reception yards, 14 touchdowns with an average of 18.1 yards per catch, respectively. Harrison stands at 6-foot-4, 205Ibs and displays strong footwork, is explosive off the line of scrimmage, and is a dangerous vertical threat. Harrison's upside and potential is off the charts which makes him one of the drafts top commodities.
Outlets reported that the Ohio State wideout will forgo the NFL Combine, an event that allows projected draft picks to show off their skills and attributes infront of NFL scouts. Harrison Jr.'s stock as the top wideout in the draft is set in stone no matter what he chooses to do. Harrison reportedly will train extensively at his alma-mater along with coaches ahead of the draft.
Harrison's decision to not hire an agent is uncommon, but it is understandable. NFL rookie contracts are rarely negotiable and without an agent, Harrison won't have to give a percentage of his contract to an agent working on his behalf.
Harrison Jr is a two-time first team All-Big Ten selection ('22-'23) and won the coveted Fred Biletnikoff award in 2023, an honor that is bestowed upon the the nations best receiver.