Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators Week 1 predictions
The Miami Hurricanes will kick off their season against the Florida Gators.
It’s one of the best matchups of Week 1 - the battle of two Florida teams. It makes up for a good storyline. The Hurricanes look good on paper and must set the tone starting against the Gators.
Miami’s training camp is progressing. The scrimmage is going well. No injuries, no problem. The Hurricanes have a versatile class.
They made some excellent signings and added valuable pieces to their team. The defensive backs are very talented, and they have a bright future. The Hurricanes' secondary could be scary if they play their cards right.
Talent acquisition is vital in football. You have to win with experienced players and have the inexperienced players watch the professional talent to learn how to win and perform under pressure.
The quarterback, Cam Ward, a transfer out of Washington State, has a lot of confidence and is fearless. Head coach Mario Cristobal called Ward an “alpha” during training camp. Mario is a fan of his quarterback, and we like seeing coaches who support and praise their quarterback.
Ward needs to have a big season for the Hurricanes. He could be a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. He’s an exciting player to watch, and hopefully, he proves that Miami did the right thing to have him as their starting quarterback.
The Hurricanes' running back group is looking fantastic. They have three running backs who can give opponents problems (Jordan Lyle, Damien Martinez, and Ajay Allen).
Martinez might be the starting running back for Week One, but if he ever needs to take some time off, Lyle would be a great replacement for him. Lyle has a big body, and he was part of the Ohio State team, so he knows what it takes to produce and give maximum effort.
The Hurricanes are stacked on the defensive line. The Gators will not have to be rash against this defense. Lots of tackles and sacks from critical players like C.J. Clark, Marley Cook, and Simeon Barrow Jr. This trio will be in full effect coming to Week 1.
Bryan Fitzgerald should play cornerback to see if they can fit that position well. Miami is letting him play that position. So, we will see if he can handle the cornerback position. If not, he will end up somewhere else, like in a safe position.
Fitzgerald's length and body type are perfect for the Safety position. He does have a basketball background. He’s a talented player, and we need to see if he can play physics consistently.
The Hurricanes' biggest strengths are the quarterback, running backs, and defensive lineman positions. The team needs to work more on the tight ends.
The Hurricanes will play the Gators on Saturday, August 31, at 3:30 p.m., at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.