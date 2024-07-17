Michigan football's top 5 wins during the Jim Harbaugh era
4. vs. Ohio State in 2023 (30-24)
This was the third straight victory over the Buckeyes and what made this one even sweeter was all the controversy off the field.
The Wolverines were in the midst of a sign stealing investigation which left them without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, and had many questioning the legitimacy of the team. Interim head coach Sherrone Moore stepped up and delivered in a tough rendition of The Game.
Michigan’s offense struggled early but found it’s groove on he ground in the second half. This game also featured a special moment when Blake Corum ran in a touchdown to give the Wolverines the lead the play directly after losing offensive lineman Zak Zinter to a gruesome leg injury.
Michigan’s defense performed well and sealed the deal with an interception by Rod Moore that all but guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff.