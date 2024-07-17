Michigan football's top 5 wins during the Jim Harbaugh era
3 of 5
3. 2024 National Championship vs. Washington (34-13)
A national championship is a national championship, not much else needs to be said.
The Wolverines dominated on both sides of the ball and were comfortably in control for most of the game. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards combined for 238 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Mike Sainristil led the defense with eight tackles and a memorable interception to give Michigan their first national title since 1997.
I know it may seem crazy to have a national championship at No. 3, but that just speaks to how special the remaining two are.