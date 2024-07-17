Michigan football's top 5 wins during the Jim Harbaugh era
2. 2024 Rose Bowl vs. Alabama (27-20 (OT))
Michigan finally got over the hump and won a playoff game after losing there the past two years.
This game was an all-time classic that was close throughout and needed overtime to decide a winner. Michigan seemed to be controlling the game but found themselves only up by three at halftime. The third quarter was controlled by Alabama and things looked bleak for the Wolverines late in the game.
With under four minutes left, Michigan’s offense, which struggled the whole second half, rallied and JJ McCarthy found Roman Wilson for a touchdown that would send the game to overtime where the Wolverines would prevail.
Finally getting a win in the playoff, doing so against Alabama, and the idea that this game would be tougher than the national championship was what made this win so special.