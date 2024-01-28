Michigan football should target QB Jordan McCloud in transfer portal
Now that Michigan football has a new head coach, it might be a good time to start thinking about the next starting quarterback for the Wolverines.
J.J. McCarthy is moving on to the NFL draft. It would have been nice to have the star quarterback still on the roster, but it is what it is. Top-100 freshman Jadyn Davis has signed and enrolled early. The Wolverines also have former four-star quarterbacks Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji, plus Davis Warren who can all compete for the job.
However, you wonder if the Wolverines would consider a transfer portal option. Moore is going to have a better idea than most how ready Orji and Denegal are if they need start next season. It's possible that the Wolverines see how things play out in the spring, and then make an addition.
The best transfer portal QB option for Michigan football
Yet, one pretty attractive option is former James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud. Last season, McCloud was one of just four FBS quarterbacks to account for 3,400 passing yards and at least 300 rushing yards, joining Jayden Daniels, Drake May, and Dillon Gabriel.
That's pretty good company right there. McCloud completed 68 percent of his passes and had 40 total touchdowns (32 passing, eight rushing). South Carolina and Auburn have each shown interest, but McCloud is still on the market.
McCloud is a proven dude. He hasn't played in a power-five conference, but he would be a nice piece to add to the competition. He's mobile and like J.J. McCarthy, he is a playmaker. McCloud has to be looking for a Power-5 opportunity like this and there isn't going to be a better one than Michigan.
Of course, Michigan has to want to be interested and as of now, it's hard to tell. Everything was in a holding pattern. But if Michigan football does target a transfer quarterback, McCloud is a great option.