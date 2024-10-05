Missouri and Texas A&M fans react accordingly to Le'Veon Moss' house call
By Sam Fariss
Le'Veon Moss is a baaaaaaad man and, boy, can he run. At halftime, the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies were dominating the No. 9 Missouri Tigers and led 24-0 as the two teams headed to their locker rooms.
When the Tigers and the Aggies reemerged for the second half, it took just one play for Texas A&M to find the end zone once again.
Running back Le'Veon Moss burst through the line and exploded past every other player on the field as he took the ball 75 yards for a house call. Just like that, the top-ten Tigers were trailing 31-0 and it didn't look like the Aggies had thoughts of slowing down any time soon.
Missouri fans were devastated, Texas A&M fans were elated, and college football fans were in shock at the scoreboard.
In the first half, Connor Weigman, who was a game-time decision as the Texas A&M starting quarterback, led the Aggies down the field for three touchdowns and a field goal. By the time Moss found the end zone in the second half, Texas A&M already had 290 yards of offense to its name.
The Tigers, who had been one of the stingiest defenses in college football, simply couldn't slow down Weigman and the Aggies. Meanwhile, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook had one of his worst first-half performances to date.
Before heading to the locker room, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said the Tigers had to find a way to slow down the Texas A&M offense if his team had any chance at a comeback. Well, the touchdown by Moss was the polar opposite of that.