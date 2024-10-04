Jimbo Fisher blasts the current state of college football, NIL, and more
By Sam Fariss
Former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is no longer leading a program but he sure is in the mix of all things college football. On Friday morning, Fisher appeared on Sirius XM's college sports show and ripped into the current state of the sport and how big of a mess it has become.
Despite losing his job and believing the sport is in turmoil, Fisher still loves the game. How can you not? However, the need for country-wide rules and regulations is more apparent than ever. College football can no longer have schools and conferences make their own set of "bylaws" that they operate under.
“We need revenue sharing. We need a salary cap, for all schools," Fisher said. "The other part of this, the tampering that other schools do with players, is utterly ridiculous. The big schools are going and getting players constantly from other schools, and it’s being done illegally."
Some pretty weighty accusations coming from a former head coach of one of those "big schools." Fisher was with Texas A&M for five years before Mike Elko took over the show.
At the end of the day, there are schools that make more and have more money, that's just the way it is. Teams like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, and Texas Longhorns have more funds in their football bank account than Western Kentucky, Georgia Tech, or Boise State. There's no getting around it.
"Those guys are developing players, and all of a sudden their guys, you know, that team shouldn’t have an advantage, financially, to be able to take care of a guy that another school doesn’t," Fisher continued. "It’s wrong.”
The world of NIL hasn't exactly unfolded how most people hoped: With players getting their fair share but still focusing on their love of the sport at whichever program they initially committed to.
Instead, NIL is less focused on actual 'Name, Image, and Likeness' deals and more focused on which players can connect with the biggest brand names for the biggest bags.