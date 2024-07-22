Netflix to release Connor Stalions, Michigan football "Sign Stealer" documentary
Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stalions: a match made in the Michigan football film room. Well, the latter will be featured in the latest "Untold" Netflix documentary series which goes in-depth on major stories from the sports world, past and present.
According to a tweet from Netflix, "Sign Stealer" will be out on Netflix next month and it will detail Stalions side of the story.
It's not just interesting, but it's shocking to see that Netflix is going to have Stalions' side of the story publicized before the NCAA can really complete an investigation on the program and that cheating scandal that followed them throughout the 2023 season.
Michigan football fans maintain innocence and I'm sure this documentary will only further their belief that Harbaugh and Stalions did nothing wrong, but I hope there's another side to the story.
All college football fans want is the truth on the situation so maybe Stalions will open up about what he was doing. While I don't see him throwing Harbaugh or Michigan under the bus at all, I do believe he will admit to doing sign-stealing (based on the title) but I have a feeling he's going to admit that it was on his own accord and he was never told by Harbaugh to do it.
What's even crazier is that Central Michigan has yet to identify the mystery coach (it was Stalions) on the sideline during the Michigan State game early in 2023. This documentary is coming out before Central can even admit it was him -- he may do that on his own in this documentary.
If you're familiar with the "Untold" series, they do a really good job and this documentary is sure to be filled with new info that we never heard before.
I can't wait to see what Connor Stalions has to say on Aug. 27.