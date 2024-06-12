3 Michigan football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
Michigan football is entering a new era with Jim Harbaugh gone after leading the Wolverines to their first national title in just over 25 years and Sherrone Moore taking over.
The program is going to look different and yet similar in a number of ways. It'll look different because there's a new staff in charge and guys like Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, and Mike Sainristil are all gone. It'll be similar because a lot of the coaches were already on staff under Harbaugh, including Moore who actually coached games at the end of the year when his predecessor was suspended.
But there will be plenty of new faces.
Which new faces are going to have the biggest impacts on the Wolverines in 2024 and help lead them back to the playoff yet again?
1. Jaishawn Barham, LB (Maryland)
The prized recruit from Maryland's 2022 recruiting class who was a top-100 prospect hit the portal this offseason and decided to join the class of the Big Ten and the reigning national champs.
Obviously this was a big loss for the Terrapins, but it could be an even bigger gain for Michigan who needed to fill some holes on defense after the NFL draft took a number of key starters. Well, Barham will likely fill a starting role and he may be one of the only transfers into the program who can say that.
Barham had a solid two-year career with the Terrapins as a starting linebacker, accounting for 95 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. In an even better defense at Michigan, I think we're going to see him become an All-Big Ten first-team and All-American candidate this season. I have high hopes for Barham with the Wolverines.