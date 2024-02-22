New details on EA Sports College Football 25

NEW: College football players can opt into EA Sports College Football 25 beginning today.



🎮 All 134 FBS teams in the game

🎮 Players will get $600 + a copy of the game

🎮 Opt in via the COMPASS NIL app

🎮 More 11,000 players expected in the game



