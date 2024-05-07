New South Carolina football QB1 LaNorris Sellers an intriguing name to watch
According to reports, South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer has officially named his starting quarterback with spring ball in the books.
To the surprise of some, it happens to be second-year quarterback LaNorris Sellers who was a four-star in the 2023 class. It's a surprise simply because Beamer prioritized quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason, landing Robby Ashford from Auburn after he started his career at Oregon as well as Davis Beville from Oklahoma.
Beating out a couple of quarterbacks with multiple years of collegiate experience wouldn't be an easy task for Sellers, but he did just that with a strong spring performance.
And he's a name to watch moving forward.
Expectations are high for Sellers after winning this intense quarterback battle and although he played sparingly behind Spencer Rattler last season, he was 4-for-4 through the air for 86 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball five times for 51 yards and a score. Yes, he had nine plays for himself and scored on three of them. A 33 percent scoring rate is obviously not sustainable, but that just shows how explosive he can be.
Standing 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds with awesome glasses and dual-threat abilities, Sellers is going to make a name for himself in the SEC this season and potentially nationally if he stays healthy.
Although he's a lesser-known quarterback right now with little experience, I'd bet that we hear about him as one of the best young passers in the country before the season is over.
Casual college football fans may not know the name LaNorris Sellers now, but Rattler's replacement is about to take the country by storm.