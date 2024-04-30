New York Giants' 2024 NFL Draft picks were impressive
The 2024 NFL Draft is over. This draft broke records in terms of attendance. Many people are calling this year's draft a bust but we have to give it some people for these players to develop.
Not every prospect can produce right away. In this year’s draft, just like every draft, we have winners and losers. In this situation, the New York Giants are one of the winners from this year’s draft.
The New York Giants selected six players: three offensive players and three defensive players.
The first one was wide receiver Malik Nabers out of LSU. The last time the Giants selected a high draft pick receiver was Odell Beckham Jr., and he’s a former LSU alumnus as well. Nabers is an explosive talent. He has that “dog mentality” in him. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will now have someone to throw the ball to. Jones has been heavily criticized but he didn’t have enough talent around him so Nabers could fill in that void for the Giants.
Another solid pick was tight end Theo Johnson out of Penn State who could be one of the biggest steaks of this year’s draft. Johnson is a good blocker and runner. I like this draft pick for the Giants. He could be the George Kittle for the Giants if he can stay healthy and develop him well. Therefore, Jones will have not one but two options where he can throw the ball. You have a wide receiver and a tight end at your service.
What about running back? The Giants don’t have Saquon Barkley anymore.
Well, the Giants got running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. out of Purdue and he was drafted by New York because of a trade. Tracy Jr. is 5-foot-11 and was named to the 2023 Academic All-Big Ten team. He will be an older rookie, but his versatility in terms of being effective as a running and receiving back will grab the attention of opponents. He will need to step up big time in training camp and preseason to earn a spot on the team. It’s all about capitalizing on every opportunity.
The Giants were major winners in the 2024 NFL Draft.