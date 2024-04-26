Malik Nabers: Grading New York Giants' No. 6 pick in NFL draft
The last time the Giants had a true difference-maker at wide receiver? Prime Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018. New York has pitter-pattered with several wideouts who possess certain traits but needed a guy like Malik Nabers who can do it and be an instant focal point of the passing attack.
Here's the grade.
Arguably the most explosive wide receiver in this class, Nabers is must-watch television every time the ball is thrown in his vicinity. While Marvin Harrison Jr. took home the Biletnikoff, the Youngsville, La., native was a production machine in 2023, finishing second in the FBS with 1,569 receiving yards and third with 14 touchdowns.
The gifted Nabers was also lethal between the hashes, racking up 991 receiving yards out of the slot in 2023 (6th in FBS). Among draft-eligible receivers, Nabers ranks first in yards per route run (4.35) and second in missed tackles forced (21).
Coming from an LSU wide receiver tree that has produced top-shelf NFL talent in recent times, Nabers is primed to be the next great pass catcher playing on Sundays.
It’s a terrific pickup for a Giants team that ranked 31st in passing offense this past season and is perhaps beginning to have quarterback concerns even after recently handing Daniel Jones a four-year contract extension. Adding a serious weapon like Nabers to a youthful wide receiver room that already includes burner Jalin Hyatt and versatile Wan’Dale Robinson gives them one of the league’s most intriguing pass-catching trios.
Great pick for the Giants.
Grade: A