No. 1 Alabama loses to an unranked team for the the second time in history
By Sam Fariss
Throughout history, the two unranked teams that have defeated a top-ranked Alabama squad might surprise you. On Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, the Vanderbilt Commodores became just the second unranked team to ever take down No. 1 Alabama.
The other? An unranked Texas A&M squad.
No. 1 Alabama loses to Texas A&M – Oct. 9, 2021
In 2021, the Crimson Tide was working its way back to the National Championship game for the sixth time in eight years.
The Alabama squad lost just two games that season. It lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the title game and in Week 6, the No. 1 Tide lost to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies.
A game-winning field goal took the wind out of Alabama's sails and just like that, the Crimson Tide (led by Nick Saban) lost to an unranked team for the first time in 14 years – and the first time in history that the No. 1 Tide had lost to an unranked squad.
No. 1 Alabama loses to Vanderbilt – Oct. 5, 2024
Almost three years to the day after losing to the unranked Aggies, the Crimson Tide lost to the unranked Commodores.
Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia led his squad down the field for 2 touchdowns through the air as running back Sedrick Alexander capped off two drives with touchdowns of his own. Before fans could blink in disbelief, the No. 1 Crimson Tide went down, losing 40-35 to an unranked Vanderbilt team.
New Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer looked as though he couldn't even believe his eyes as his team, which had just taken down then-No. 2 Georgia, fell to the unranked Commodores.
Next week, the Crimson Tide will host the South Carolina Gamecocks, who nearly took down LSU earlier this season.