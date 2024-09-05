Notre Dame athletics partners with Teeling Whiskey
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish's athletic program recently collaborated with Teeling Whiskey according to a Teeling Spokesperson.
The collaboration will produce a limited edition bottle of the critically acclaimed Small Batch Whiskey that will complement the roots and tradition that Notre Dame represents.
The Fighting Irish and the popular whiskey brand's main goal for this partnership is to convey to Irish fans to celebrate and commemorate special moments in the 2024 season. The Teeling brand is immensely popular in Ireland and devoted to the Irish heritage, so the association between the two parties is the perfect match.
In speaking of celebrating moments, Irish fans can surely appreciate the monumental victory this past weekend when the Irish took down Texas A&M in week 1 of the college football season. The Irish won a competitive matchup in the debut of former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, who tossed for 158 yards and rushed for 63 on the ground (5.3 yards per carry).
The biggest moment in the prime-time affair came when halfback Jeremiyah Love ran for a 21-yard touchdown with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter to give the Irish the lead. Love contributed 91 rushing yards (led the team) and averaged 6.5 yards per carry, respectively.
The Aggies had a chance to tie the game, but the Irish's defense hindered Texas A&M's offense on a fourth and short to seal the victory. All in all, the Notre Dame defense held the Aggies to only 3.6 yards per play.
Furthermore, the Irish find themselves sitting at the number five spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after Saturday's win.
The collaboration between Notre Dame Athletics and Teeling Whiskey comes at the right time, as the football program aims to win the national title for the first time since 1988. The limited edition bottle is currently on sale across the United States.