Notre Dame football: 3 incoming freshmen who could start in 2024
Marcus Freeman has to be pleased with his 2024 recruiting class. Heading into his third year as Notre Dame football coach, he's bringing in a solid transfer class, but also a top-10 recruiting class. He's setting the program up for success and to pick up where it left off in 2023.
The Irish ended the season with a Sun Bowl win over Oregon State where Steve Angeli looked like a star at quarterback which will undoubtedly make the position battle interesting this spring with Riley Leonard (presumed starter) transferring in along with four-star CJ Carr.
Speaking of that incoming recruiting class, which incoming freshmen could start in 2024?
3. Guerby Lambert, 4-star OT
One of the easiest choices as a potential starter this upcoming season is four-star offensive tackle Guerby Lambert from West Roxbury, Mass.
Lambert is joining the team after spring ball which could set him back in his quest to replace Blake Fisher and Joe Alt, he's one of the most impressive offensive line recruits in the nation. He's a physically-imposing 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle from the East Coast who will likely be in consideration for one of the starting tackle jobs with Alt and Fisher gone.
Charles Jagusah and Tosh Baker are the projected starters before the entire 2024 recruiting class gets to campus, but I can bet that once Lambert is in South Bend this summer, he's going to make some noise.
The four-star is ranked the No. 88 overall recruit and No. 8 offensive tackle in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.