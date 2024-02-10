Notre Dame football: 3 incoming freshmen who could start in 2024
1. Bryce Young, 5-star DL
Notre Dame landed five-star Bryce Young. No, not that Bryce Young. This Bryce Young is actually a defensive lineman from Charlotte, N.C.
The five-star defensive lineman is ranked the No. 24 overall recruit in the class and the sixth-best at his position in 2024. He's going to be a problem for opposing offensive lines next season and that could happen right away.
Need another reason to be excited about the five-star from North Carolina? Well, aside from the fact that every major program in the country wanted him, he has earned Aidan Hutchinson comparisons by 247Sports' Gabe Brooks. Being compared to one of the best young defensive linemen in the NFL and former top-five pick? It doesn't get more exciting than that.
We could soon see another Bryce Young selected in the top five of an NFL draft and it wouldn't surprise me one bit. This kid is going to be a star and that should happen right away.
Notre Dame is losing Javontae Jean-Baptiste from the defensive line so there could be some extra snaps available but even if he was coming back, Young is too good to sit on the bench.