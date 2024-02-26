Notre Dame football still trending for Jerome Bettis Jr.
Jerome Bettis was a great player for Notre Dame football back in the day and his son, a 2025 wideout is trending to the Irish.
Jerome Bettis is one of the great running backs in the history of Notre Dame football or football period. He's also one of the best running backs in NFL history.
Bettis, who was nicknamed the Bus, won a Super Bowl championship with the Steelers. He was also a great running back for Notre Dame football and was selected 10th overall in the NFL draft after scoring 27 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish.
Bettis rushed for 13,662 yards in his NFL career. He was held to just under 2,000 for his career in South Bend, but Bettis was a force in the league and now that he's older, his son is looking to commit to Notre Dame football.
Notre Dame football trending for a legacy commitment
Bettis Jr. is ranked No. 578 overall in the 2025 class out of Woodward Acadmey in Atlanta, Georgia. Prior to this week, he had a pair of crystal ball projections to Notre Dame football, the alma mater of his dad, dating back to last March.
But Anna Adams joined Steve Wiltfong and Tom Loy of 247 Sports with her own crystal ball projection this week which makes an inevitable commitment feel even more like a sure thing.
All three experts have a high confidence level of six or greater for the Irish to land the 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver. The Irish are the leader right now but Arkansas, Arkansas State, Boston College, and California are all in the mix too, even though it's starting to feel like a legacy commitment.
You could even say the "bus" is about to take his son to South Bend.