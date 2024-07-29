Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes leading the 88th Maxwell Award watchlist
By Sam Fariss
The Maxwell Campbell Club released its newest watchlist for the upcoming season and the 88th Maxwell Award.
Every year, the Maxwell Award is given to the most outstanding collegiate football player in the nation.
This year, with just a few weeks left before the season, Ohio State and Miami are leading the way with three players each on the list.
Quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins, and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka represent the Buckeyes.
Quarterback Cam Ward, running back Damien Martinez, and wide receiver Xavier Restrepo represent the canes.
Following behind Ohio State and Miami, there are 15 programs represented by two players each:
Arizona, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Liberty, LSU, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas State, UCF, and Virginia Tech.
Surprisingly for some, powerhouse programs like Texas and Michigan only had one player make the watch list.
The ACC has the most players with 20 followed by the SEC and Big 12 with 15 each and finally the Big Ten with 12 players.
Last season, Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was awarded the 87th Maxwell Award. Johnny Lattner (1952 & 1953) and Tim Tebow (2007 & 2008) are the only players to earn the award twice.