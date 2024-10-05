Ohio State fans confident for Oregon game despite Ducks' defensive dominance
By Sam Fariss
The big game is coming. The now-No. 6 Oregon Ducks are set to host the now-No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Eugene for the Big Ten matchup in Week 7. However, both teams had to get through a handful of games beforehand, including both playing the Michigan State Spartans.
In Week 5, the Buckeyes visited East Lansing to take on the Spartans and blew the roof off of Michigan State's team. Ohio State walked away with a seemingly easy 38-7 victory over MSU and headed home to watch the Friday showdown between Michigan State and Oregon.
In Week 6, the Ducks hosted the Spartans and started out hot. With elite offensive performances by wideout Tez Johnson and Jordan James alongside defensive dominance, Oregon shut out the Spartans in the first half and was up 24-0 before anybody could bat an eye.
What may be surprising due to the score was that Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw two interceptions in the first half and didn't look like his fully confident self while on the field, despite his offensive line giving him eons to make a decision.
Because of Gabriel's missteps, the Ohio State crowd felt confident that their Buckeyes would dominate the flock of Ducks.
It seems, since the National Championship last season (where Oregon fans hoped Michigan defeated Washington and Ohio State hoped for the opposite), the two teams have been destined for a new-founded rivalry.
Sure, Gabriel threw two picks and there were a few dropped pass attempts throughout the game but did it actually look like the Ducks would get rolled by the Buckeyes?
Take a look at the comparative stats between the two teams' games against Michigan State:
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan State – 38-7
- 3 TDs through the air
- 2 TDs on the ground
- 1 INT
- 2 fumbles
- 0 fumbles forced/recovered
- 484 yards earned
- 246 yards allowed
- 52 total tackles
Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State – 31-10
- 2 TDs through the air
- 2 TDs on the ground
- 2 INTs
- 0 fumbles
- 1 fumble forced + recovered
- 479 yards earned
- 250 yards allowed
- 52 total tackles
By the end of the game, the Ducks walked away with a 31-10 victory over the Spartans and moved to 5-0 to start their season.
So, really, which team looks like it is going to get rolled when Ohio State and Oregon play at Autzen Stadium in Eugene? The Ducks and the Buckeyes are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 12. The game will be broadcast on NBC.