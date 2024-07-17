Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold believes he is ready for the SEC
By Sam Simonic
Just months ago the CFB world got our first sight into Jackson Arnold. As a once backup to Dillon Gabriel, Arnold now holds the reins to Oklahoma football. The timing for Oklahoma’s transition into the SEC aligns perfectly with Arnold’s transition into a starting quarterback role.
Although, if one thing is certain, Jackson Arnold and the Oklahoma Sooners are ready to take a leap of faith in primetime SEC football.
Conference realignment in college sports has been a major headline following the collapse of the Pac-12. With the mass exodus out of the once Pacific 12, Texas along with Oklahoma sought the perfect opportunity to ally with the powerhouse that is the Southeastern Conference.
As Texas is set for rapid changes coming in the 2024 season, many believe Oklahoma will be tested with their rookie quarterback. However, Arnold is determined to push the Sooners into contention and display winning football in Norman.
“I'm extremely confident in this team,” Arnold said at SEC media day. “I think I can speak for everybody on the team that we're all super amped up to go out and play this SEC schedule. It's a tough one for sure, but we love the challenge. We want the challenge. We wouldn't want it any other way.”
Jackson Arnold made his official debut in the Alamo Bowl where Arizona defeated Oklahoma 38-24. Arnold finished 26-45 passing, with 361 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions. While Arnold is still working around his mistakes, he is confident in his ability to be resilient; a much-needed character trait to compete in the SEC.
“For me, I feel like I've learned to be resilient, especially after the Bowl game. I had that experience my freshman year of high school. It's different at the college level. There's a lot more eyes on me, a lot more negativity that can be thrown your way. Just being resilient and being able to overcome that adversity was huge for me in the Bowl game and will be this fall because we'll face adversity.”
“Coach V says you just came out of a storm, going into a storm, or you're in a storm right now. So adversity is coming your way, and being resilient and be able to fight. That is something I learned about myself this spring.”
While most have seen very little from Arnold, it should be noted that Arnold was a former 5-star recruit and charted as Oklahoma’s seventh highest-rated recruit in program history. He was the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year before becoming an early enrollee at OU.
Arnold appeared in 7 games last season, including the Alamo Bowl, which he started. He led Oklahoma to a 31-14 win, playing the length of the second half after Dillon Gabriel got hurt. Ultimately, Arnold tallied 563 passing yards on the season, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.
Despite the vast criticisms outside of Sooner’s locker room, many believe Oklahoma has their guy ahead of the 2024 season. Regardless of the SEC and everything that comes with it, leading the Boomer Sooner squad is no easy task. Jackson Arnold will have to navigate both these obstacles, but nothing remains more promising than the words of coach Brent Venables.
“Well, Jackson understands better than anybody what goes into being a quarterback of a football team of the locker room, the leader, the face, the responsibilities, the challenges. What I feel best about and have the most peace about is his ability to be able to handle the highs and the lows, the challenges, the success, the failure that a season will bring you,” Brent Venables said at SEC media day via SoonersWire.
“Nobody is more competent or more ready, even though he’s a young player, and we’ve gotta, in some ways, be the headlights for him. That’s why they call us coach. But his skill, his arm talent, his toughness, his instincts, his ability to lead people, bring out the best in people, no question about it, he’s ready for his opportunity and his moment.”
Oklahoma’s daunting schedule in the SEC will answer many questions about the young fella that is Jackson Arnold. The Sooners have a rich culture of Heisman quarterback winners, we might be in for yet another diamond from Oklahoma.